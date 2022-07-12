Hike of the Month: Pacific Crest Trail

As the Coachella Valley bakes through summer, the best way to beat the heat is to gain some elevation. One great place for day hikers to do just that is the Pacific Crest Trail near Thomas Mountain. The 12-mile round trip segment of the trail between Highway 74 and Live Oak Spring Trail (4E03) sits high in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The Pacific Crest Trail sports an 1,800-foot climb in elevation; the temperature at the trailhead can be 20 degrees cooler than in Palm Springs, and the temps only get better as you ascend the mountain.

Each month, hiking expert Rob Bignell spotlights a Coachella Valley trail. For more outdoor activity ideas, visit palmspringslife.com/palm-springs-outdoors.

• READ NEXT: Long Canyon Trail Creates Link to Joshua Tree National Park.