Eat, Drink, and Be Merry

After donning an orange neck sling that handily nests a wine glass, a Palm Desert Food & Wine attendee on March 26 could begin a day of indulgence by perusing product displays in a tent that would serve as a reception area for the evening’s Fashion Week El Paseo runway show by The Netherlands’ “Designer of Storytelling” Edwin Oudshoorn.

It couldn’t hurt to take a moment to savor a tidbit taste from the royal blue and gold Goufrais table, featuring gourmet chocolates from the south edge of the Black Forest.

Stepping into the sunshine of the tent-complex courtyard, you see a trio of Lexus automobiles (LC, NX, and RX models). If you aren’t in the market for a car, you at least could grab a Lexus lollipop offered in a rainbow of colors from pots mounted on a greenery wall.