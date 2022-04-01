Sipping Into New Territory

When you buy food, you have lots of leeway in how it will taste on a plate. You can change it with seasonings, cooking methods, sauces, etc. When you buy wine, you get the vintner’s recipe. That explains why we gravitate toward the same labels and grape varieties at the store. To end the “been-there-done-that” cycle, we need to expand our repertoire.

Palm Desert Food & Wine offered an abundance of opportunities not only to entice our palates but also fill our minds with the stories and passions of people behind the vineyard, harvest, crush, blending, aging, and bottling process.

Ascension Cellars, at the end of one row of pouring tables, was a good place to wake up the taste buds. Among the Paso Robles winery’s lineup was a Silver Blanc Cuvée of marsanne, rousanne, viognier, and an outlier (non-Rhone grape) chardonnay. The Enchantress was a more typical Rhone blend of grenache blanc, marsanne, and rousanne.