When a Last-Minute Getaway Is the First Thing On Your Mind

Looking for an easy option to leave everything behind — without planning a thing? Palm Desert has you covered with everyday ways to relax, plus an upcoming celebration of mid-century modern design and architecture.

Sometimes, the best plans involve no plan at all. If you’re looking for a weekend break from your regular routine, look no further than Palm Desert. Just a two-hour drive from the major metro areas in Southern California, Palm Desert offers the hassle free opportunity to get away from everything without getting worried about organizing, scheduling and dealing with the airport: Pick a hotel, pack your weekender bag and hit the road tomorrow morning to reward yourself.

What’s in store for a perfect weekend in Palm Desert? Well, that all depends on your definition of a perfect weekend.

Destress With No Itinerary — And No Need for Reservations: No matter the date on the calendar, every day in Palm Desert offers a break from thinking too far ahead and making too many decisions. From sitting in a poolside cabana all day to choosing one of the city’s best casual culinary delights for an evening out, arrive in Palm Desert without any agenda — and leave with the sense of accomplishing exactly what you came to do: Relax and enjoy.
Get Away And Get Outside: Whether your idea of the great outdoors is standing on top of a peak in the San Jacinto Mountains or lining up that birdie on the 18th green, Palm Desert replaces the traffic and noise of the city with the calm of the desert sun.
Pick A Weekend With A Mile-Long List of Things to Do: If you prefer more structure when you’re away from home, there is a bright star burning on the Palm Desert events calendar: Modernism Week. From February 17—27, pick from more than 350 events stretching across more than 30 neighborhoods in the area. Whether you prefer to stroll the streets on two feet or you want the view from the top of a double-decker bus, this is the time to discover the desert’s most talked-about design and architecture.

Find the right weekend to get out of town — and find your happy pace in Palm Desert.

