When a Last-Minute Getaway Is the First Thing On Your Mind

Sometimes, the best plans involve no plan at all. If you’re looking for a weekend break from your regular routine, look no further than Palm Desert. Just a two-hour drive from the major metro areas in Southern California, Palm Desert offers the hassle free opportunity to get away from everything without getting worried about organizing, scheduling and dealing with the airport: Pick a hotel, pack your weekender bag and hit the road tomorrow morning to reward yourself.
What’s in store for a perfect weekend in Palm Desert? Well, that all depends on your definition of a perfect weekend.
Pick A Weekend With A Mile-Long List of Things to Do: If you prefer more structure when you’re away from home, there is a bright star burning on the Palm Desert events calendar: Modernism Week. From February 17—27, pick from more than 350 events stretching across more than 30 neighborhoods in the area. Whether you prefer to stroll the streets on two feet or you want the view from the top of a double-decker bus, this is the time to discover the desert’s most talked-about design and architecture.
Find the right weekend to get out of town — and find your happy pace in Palm Desert.