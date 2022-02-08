When a Last-Minute Getaway Is the First Thing On Your Mind

Sometimes, the best plans involve no plan at all. If you’re looking for a weekend break from your regular routine, look no further than Palm Desert. Just a two-hour drive from the major metro areas in Southern California, Palm Desert offers the hassle free opportunity to get away from everything without getting worried about organizing, scheduling and dealing with the airport: Pick a hotel, pack your weekender bag and hit the road tomorrow morning to reward yourself.

What’s in store for a perfect weekend in Palm Desert? Well, that all depends on your definition of a perfect weekend.