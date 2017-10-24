The 48th Annual Palm Springs Art Museum Artists Council Exhibition featuring 43 works by council members graced the walls of the museum as guests and artists perused the collection, visited with the artists, and enjoyed champagne, wine, and desserts from Lulu California Bistro.

The exhibition was followed by an award ceremony in the Annenberg Theater. Artists who received awards included Terry Hastings, Veralee Bassler, Nash Lawrason, Beth Adams, and Laurel Goddard Thomas. A panel of jurors consisting of Lita Albuquerque (artist), David Pagel (art critic and professor), and Rick Royale (gallerist) selected the works.

The exhibition runs through Dec. 10. The artwork is available for sale with 50 percent of the proceeds supporting the museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions, programs, and general operations.

The Artists Council nurtures artistic creation by providing its 350 members with exhibition, networking, and learning opportunities while fostering connections between artists, communities, and the museum.

