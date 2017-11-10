Palm Springs Art Museum offers art enthusiasts two ground-breaking exhibitions as part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA – a far-reaching and ambitious exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles.
Presented by the Getty Foundation, this unprecedented initiative is underway at more than 70 cultural institutions throughout Southern California, from Los Angeles to Palm Springs, and San Diego to Santa Barbara. The presenting sponsor is Bank of America.
Locally, Pacific Standard Time opened in late August at the Palm Springs Art Museum with Kinesthesia: Latin American Art, 1954-1969, the first in-depth examination of the South American Kinetic Art movement in Southern California. Organized by the Palm Springs Art Museum, the exhibition features more than 50 works by Jesus Rafael Soto, Julio Le Parc, Carlos Cruz-Diez, Martha Boto and others. It will remain on view through Jan. 15, 2018.
“We’re extremely proud to partner with the Getty to present not one, but two Pacific Standard Time exhibitions,” said Elizabeth Armstrong, Palm Springs Art Museum’s JoAnn McGrath executive director. “The first of which – Kinesthesia – will serve as an introduction to the Latin American artists who played critical roles in the Kinetic Art movement , while simultaneously making a compelling case for it as an important medium.”
The second exhibition, Albert Frey and Lina Bo Bardi: A Search for Living Architecture, uses 3-D models, original drawings, design objects and vintage photography to convey the two midcentury masters’ shared belief in architecture as a way to connect people, nature, and buildings. The presentation opened on Sept, 9 at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture + Design Center, the exhibition will remain on view through Jan. 7, 2018.
Albert Frey and Lina Bo Bardi: A Search for Living Architecture, uses 3-D models, original drawings, design objects and vintage photography.
“The parallel odysseys of Frey and Bo Bardi represent the emergence of Southern California and São Paulo as architectural laboratories of the mid-20th century,” Armstrong said. “Although these two visionaries never met, A Search for Living Architecture shows how they each embraced the social and environmental contexts specific to their respective adoptive homes.”
Support is also provided by Palm Springs Art Museum exhibition season sponsors: Carol & Jim Egan, David Kaplan & Glenn Ostergaard, Dorothy C. Meyerman, Marion & Bob Rosenthal, and the Herman and Faye Sarkowsky Charitable Foundation.
Albert Frey and Lina Bo Bardi shared the same architectural visions even though they never met.
Kinesthesia: Latin American Art, 1954-59
Palm Springs Art Museum
101 N. Museum Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-4800
psmuseum.org
Albert Frey and Lina Bo Bardi: A Search for Living Architecture
Palm Springs Art Museum’s Architecture and Design Center
300 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-423-5260
psmuseum.org