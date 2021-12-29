Best Flicks to Watch at Palm Springs Film Fest 2022

Despite the cancellation of the Palm Springs International Film Awards due to the pandemic, more than 100 films will be screened during the film festival’s run, Jan. 6-17.

Given the volume, we asked the programmers who watch all of the submissions and asked for their top picks to assist your selections. They have given us their best six picks with a brief comment on each film in most cases.

Consult the film festival website for days, times, and locations of each film. They have a handy Film Finder tab to use. Click HERE.