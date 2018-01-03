The 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Awards Gala kicked off the season with élan as the red carpet at the Palm Springs Convention Center was rolled out to nearly 2,400 guests and notables in the film industry, who received awards for acting, directing, scoring, and lifetime achievement.

The requested dress was black tie optional, and guests embraced the concept of glamour. Locals and celebrities were wearing the latest trends, including a wealth of black, burgundy, purple, and white. Lucite heels made a showing, along with gold sequins, lace, velvet, and sheer netting. Men were seen in traditional tuxes as well as navy blue, plaid, and metallic patterned dinner jackets and even chambray tuxedos. Award winners treated the red carpet as a predictive runway as they opted for bright yellow, pink, greens, and whites, mostly in clean silhouettes.

