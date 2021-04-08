Palm Springs Film Fest Sets 2022 Dates

After missing a year filled with red carpet galas, parties, and people seated indoors to watch films due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Palm Springs International Film Festival is ready to return to full capacity after announcing its 2022 dates as Jan. 6-17.

The Film Awards Gala will take place on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with film screenings beginning on Jan. 7 including the opening night presentation that evening and will conclude with Best of Fest on Jan. 17.

The 2021 version went on absent of in-person events,and honored performances while Entertainment Tonight aired a tribute. The honorees included Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), Daniel Kaluuya (International Star Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Spotlight Award, Actor), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award), Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award). The Film Society also shared the best in cinema through virtual member and community programs.

Film Award Gala seats and tables and Festival passes will go on sale in Aug. 1.

The Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22-28, 2021, with details to be shared later this month.

Visit psfilmfest.org.

