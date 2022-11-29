Don’t Know Much About History?

Starting Dec. 2 and set to run through Dec. 18 and again in late January (Jan. 20-29), Palm Springs Getaway will take audience members on a journey through the city’s history at Palm Canyon Theatre. In her conversation with Palm Springs Life, Van Dijk shares the rollercoaster ride of putting a script together, staging a sneak preview earlier this year, and what this adventure has meant to her.

Had you ever attempted to tackle script writing before?

My major and my degree are in journalism, I specified in broadcast journalism (she came to the Coachella Valley 20 years ago to take a job as a producer at NewsChannel 3). And I had taken some creative writing classes in college but had focused on journalism. And then after college, I took some classes through various colleges on creative writing and specifically screenwriting because I did have an interest in that. But writing for screen and writing for live theater is very different.

How did you attempt to tackle this project?

I said to Se, why don't I just lock myself in a room for the weekend and see what I come up with? And if I can come up with something and you like it, and we start down this path liking the idea that I come up with, then I'll continue. But if it falls flat after a concentrated effort, then you can move on. And so, I did work for three days straight, 12 hours a day working on this play. And prior to that weekend, I did start doing a little research. And then that weekend I just really concentrated on a particular through line that I thought would be a good way to go with the show. And that kind of took the idea of the 1930s and ’40s slapstick movies, like the Road to movies with Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. I thought that would be a good way to take the audience through a story that these two leads ran into all these famous icons and legends of the community.