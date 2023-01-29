Look Inside the House of Tomorrow in Palm Springs, Where Elvis Honeymooned

Before the sale, Sanders gave Palm Springs Life a tour of the makeover. From the curb, he led us over a dozen round pebbled-concrete steps measuring 5 feet in diameter, wending and ascending along a purling brook and interrupted by an intermediate landing — a big rectangular slab. The final round step in the House of Tomorrow’s celebration of circles (and every other geometric shape, several repeated to good effect) is even bigger — 7½ feet, like a moon, with twin submoons phasing on either side.

Surviving this pre-ADA trek, we met the big pentagon of the polished terrazzo porch. Encased within the stone wall ahead, twin 6½-foot wooden doors and the panels above them bear more than 350 carved squares, each with its own brass ornament. So far, including the heavy lamp to the left, this is Old World stuff, even though, above the porch, the cantilevered second story makes people say “spaceship” or “stealth bomber.”

Knowing what we know about the House of Tomorrow, it’s easy to imagine that behind these doors, within the first of the four dodecagon living pods where a pony wall separates the formal living from the dining area, newlyweds Elvis and Priscilla Presley lounging on one cushion of the wraparound, 65-foot-long banquette. It’s the most outrageous loveseat ever, and there they snuggle while discussing the bestseller Valley of the Dolls.

Completed in 1960 and featured two years later in Look magazine’s “The Way Out Way of Life” — in which it was dubbed the House of Tomorrow — the Ladera Circle masterpiece was leased for a year in 1966 by Col. Tom Parker. Elvis and Priscilla decompressed here on occasion during that time. More details will come to light in Back to the House of Tomorrow, the documentary film by Simcha Shtull premiering Feb. 20 at the Annenberg Theater. (Tickets are available at modernismweek.com.) As she wound down her career as a couples therapist, Shtull started making this film with a tight-knit team and says, “It’s been a thrill — the funnest thing I ever did in my life.”

Shtull’s husband, Dan Bridge — the one saying he can’t total up the outlay for this project — purchased the house for $2.6 million in December 2020. Bridge, a retired rabbi, teams on rehabilitation and restoration projects with architect Paul Armitstead, his former brother-in-law. (Bridge was married to Armitstead’s sister.) The pair have experience with several homes in the Seattle area, where they live, and in Palm Springs. “Our goal was to bring it back to a living, breathing thing,” Bridge says.

As for Shtull’s documentary, she offers, “They restored the body; I look at it as restoring the soul. There’s so much more depth, history, and interest than a guy who rented it and stayed a few weeks.”