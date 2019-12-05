In the run-up to the desert’s peak season, when big, splashy events crowd the calendar from January to April, the Palm Springs International Animation Festival (PSIAF) offers something different: a one-day getaway from the holiday hustle. A chance to put your errands on hold, settle into a theater seat, and immerse yourself in what festival founder and director Brian Hoff calls “art in motion.”

Now in its third year, the animation festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City. An additional event, a special screening of the Netflix film Klaus, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Klaus was directed by Sergio Pablos, creator of the box-office sensation Despicable Me.

Headliners at the Mary Pickford venue are the Russian feature film, The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands, which inspired the Disney blockbuster Frozen, and the Netflix feature I Lost My Body, a critic’s favorite that won big at the Cannes and Annecy film festivals this year.