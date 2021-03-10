Moving Forward

“We have been shut down for over a year, so how do we move forward?”

Michael Nickerson-Rossi’s answer to this question has come in the form of the Palm Springs International Dance Festival, running March 11-14, and incorporating three different genres of entertainment.

“We have done programs where we are still dance-centric, but because of the pandemic we figured out that we could fulfill so many other needs for other artists,” says Nickerson-Rossi, who is founder and artistic director of the Palm Springs Dance Academy. “That is why we accepted film, photography, and fine arts. That is how we moved forward.”

The festival will showcase a different event every day.

Opening Night, March 11:

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Bouschet & Ballet offers guests a three-course prix fixe meal tailored for festival attendees and prepared by Chef Tig from Bouschet Palm Springs. Following the dinner, guests will see the newly built Palm Springs Dance Academy and receive a first glimpse at the VIP photo exhibition with live music featuring vocalist Leanna Rodgers.A limited number of tickets ares still available. nickersonrossidance.com/event-details/opening-night-bouschet-ballet

Photo Exhibit, March 12:

6-9 p.m.

The photo exhibit officially opens by presenting the work of celebrity photographer and Coachella Valley resident, Michael Childers, and former American Ballet Theater dancer, Geoffrey Moore’s “5th Position” series on dancers of the San Francisco Ballet.

Additionally, six photographers nominated by the festival panel will compete for a chance to win a first-place prize of $500 and visitors can vote for their favorite artist.

Tickets: nickersonrossidance.com/event-details/photo-exhibit