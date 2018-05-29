Palm Springs International ShortFest will showcase 333 films including 42 World Premieres, 32 International Premieres, 42 North American Premieres and 13 U.S. Premieres with films coming from 62 countries around the world. There are 55 curated programs, which will screen June 19-25, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center in Palm Springs. More than 5,300 of the festival submissions will be available in the Film Market for industry attendees to view.

“We’re thrilled to be sharing this year’s lineup,” said ShortFest Festival Director Lili Rodriguez. “With an increase in submission numbers, we knew we’d have our work cut out for us, but the programming team has narrowed down the selection to a wonderful collection that includes some of this year’s festival favorites as well as amazing new discoveries. We were so impressed by the quality of these stories and we can’t wait to pack into theatres and share them with our audience this summer.”

This year’s list of films include the following:



WORLD PREMIERES

· Are You Still Singing? (USA), Directed by: Gillian Barnes

· August Sun (UK), Directed by: Franco Volpi

· Babygirl (Australia), Directed by: Lara Gissing

· Bertie (UK), Directed by: Garry Crystal

· Broken Bunny (Canada), Directed by: Meredith Hama-Brown

· The Christmas Fish (Czech Republic), Directed by: Cole Stamm

· Cornflower (USA), Directed by: Sam Evoy

· Dead to the World (UK), Directed by: Freddie Hall

· Delivery (USA), Directed by: Joe Boothe

· Dima (UK), Directed by: Remi Itani

· Dulce (Colombia), Directed by: Guille Isa, Angello Faccini

· Fence (Kosovo), Directed by: Lendita Zeqiraj

· The Fish & the Sea (Canada), Directed by: Phillip Thomas

· Freaks of Nurture (Canada), Directed by: Alexandra Lemay

· Good People (USA), Directed by: Gregory Kohn

· How to Swim (Israel), Directed by: Noa Gusakov

· The Invader’s Song (UK), Directed by: Emma Swinton

· It’s a Match (USA), Directed by: Ron Najor

· Keep Coming Back! (Canada), Directed by: Brendan Brady

· Last Requests (USA), Directed by: Courtenay Johnson

· Library of God (Norway), Directed by: Stian Hafstad

· Mammoth (USA), Directed by: Ariel Heller

· The Master of York (UK), Directed by: Kieron Quirke

· The Mute (Vietnam), Directed by: An Pham

· My Ex-Girlfriend Is a Shovel (USA), Directed by: Dezi Gallegos

· Nettles (USA), Directed by: Raven Jackson

· Open Wide (UK), Directed by: Behnam Taheri, Gideon Beresford

· Perisher (Australia), Directed by: Gabriel Hutchings

· Pink Lemonade (USA), Directed by: Christian Sprenger

· A Place to Stay (USA), Directed by: Charlie Polinger

· Prey (USA), Directed by: Bill Whirity

· Provence (Belgium), Directed by: Kato De Boeck

· Punta Cana (USA), Directed by: Andree Ljutica

· Release (China), Directed by: Henry Liu

· Shooter (Australia), Directed by: Andrew Carbone

· Talent Night at Auschwitz: Bunk Five (USA), Directed by: Max Rifkind-Barron

· Tomorrow the Sun (Switzerland), Directed by: Quentin Tomshire

· Two Puddles (UK), Directed by: Timothy Keeling

· The Villa (France), Directed by: Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud

· Wait for Laugh (USA), Directed by: Patrick Franklin

· Yellow Line (France), Directed by: Simon Rouby

INTERNATIONAL PREMIERES

· The Artist Has a Baby (Sweden), Directed by: Sanna Lenken

· Bailaora (Spain), Directed by: Rubin Stein

· Black Lips (Australia), Directed by: Adrian Chiarella

· Denmark (France), Directed by: Max Mauroux

· Dieter Not Unhappy (Germany), Directed by: Christian Schäfer

· Eloise (Sweden), Directed by: Johan Rosell

· Emma and the Fury (Germany), Directed by: Elisa Mishto

· Falling (France), Directed by: Benjamin Vu

· Fitting (Australia), Directed by: Emily Avila

· Flightmode (Norway), Directed by: Liv Mari Mortensen

· In the Arms of the Sea (Russian Federation), Directed by: Dmitry Moiseev

· Kevlar (Sweden), Directed by: Tuna Özer

· Let’s See How Fast This Baby Will Go (Australia), Directed by: Julietta Boscolo

· Mamartuile (Mexico), Directed by: Alejandro Saevich

· Melodi (Singapore), Directed by: Michael Kam

· Mobile (Norway), Directed by: Truls Krane Meby

· Mother & Baby (Ireland), Directed by: Mia Mullarkey

· Mwah (Australia), Directed by: Nina Buxton

· Once Upon a Time My Prince Will Come (France), Directed by: Lola Naymark

· Prince’s Tale (Canada), Directed by: Jamie Miller

· Pure Bodies (Belgium), Directed by: Bérangère Mc Neese, Guillaume de Ginestel

· Raymonde or The Vertical Escape (France), Directed by: Sarah Van Den Boom

· Red Ink (Australia), Directed by: Alex Ryan

· Satán (Switzerland), Directed by: Carlos Tapia González

· The School Nurse (Sweden), Directed by: Anna Brodin, Frida Sandberg

· Suck It Up (France), Directed by: Jan Sitta

· Sump (UK), Directed by: Mike Wozniak

· Trois Pages (Canada), Directed by: Roger Gariépy

· Verde (Colombia), Directed by: Victoria Rivera

· Waiting Room (Netherlands), Directed by: Simone van Dusseldorp

· Well Done (Israel), Directed by: Aryeh Hasfari, Omer Ben Simon

· A Worthy Man (Denmark), Directed by: Kristian Håskjold

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERES

· An Act of Love (Australia), Directed by: Lucy Knox

· Adam & Esra (Austria), Directed by: Achmed Abdel-Salam

· After/Life (USA), Directed by: Puck Lo

· Benidorm (France), Directed by: Raphaëlle Tinland

· Bilby (USA), Directed by: Pierre Perifel, Liron Topaz, JP Sans

· Bogdan and Rose (Poland), Directed by: Milena Dutkowska

· Bog Hole (Norway), Directed by: Torfinn Iversen

· Bordalo II: A Life of Waste (Ireland), Directed by: Trevor Whelan, Rua Meegan

· Chuchotage (Hungary), Directed by: Barnabás Tóth

· From Above (Austria), Directed by: Felix Krisai

· Graduation`97 (Ukraine), Directed by: Pavlo Ostrikov

· Happy Today (France), Directed by: Giulio Tonincelli

· Hash Key (France), Directed by: Erwan Alépée

· The Hitchhiker (France), Directed by: Julien Decoin

· The Hooligan Soul (Brazil), Directed by: Marco Antonio Pereira

· Imfura (Switzerland), Directed by: Samuel Ishimwe

· Imperial Valley (cultivated run-off) (Austria), Directed by: Lukas Marxt

· Kiem Holijanda (Netherlands), Directed by: Sarah Veltmeyer

· Lobster Dinner (Italy), Directed by: Gregorio Franchetti

· Manicure (Iran, Islamic Republic of), Directed by: Arman Fayaz

· Molt (Sweden), Directed by: Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

· The Moonshiners (Finland), Directed by: Juho Kuosmanen

· My Best Friend’s Shoes (India), Directed by: Ajitpal Singh Dhaliwal

· A Mythology of Pleasure (Germany), Directed by: Lara Rodríguez Cruz, Jule Katinka Cramer

· Nose Nose Nose Eyes! (South Korea), Directed by: Jiwon Moon

· Obon (Germany), Directed by: Andre Hörmann, Samo

· Paper Crane (Australia), Directed by: Takumi Kawakami

· Primo (Italy), Directed by: Federica Gianni

· Rå (Germany), Directed by: Sophia Bösch

· Roujoula (France), Directed by: Ilias El Faris

· Seascape (Belgium), Directed by: Leni Huyghe

· Spacedogs (Germany), Directed by: Sophia Schönborn

· Stopover (Switzerland), Directed by: Cosima Frei

· A Sweet Story (Germany), Directed by: Moritz Biene

· Thick Skin (Iceland), Directed by: Erlendur Sveinsson

· Three Room (South Korea), Directed by: Na-yeon Lee

· The Ties that Bind (France), Directed by: Yann Chemin

· Virgencita (USA), Directed by: Giselle Bonilla

· Wildebeast (Belgium), Directed by: Nicolas Keppens, Matthias Phlips

· Wild Game (Estonia), Directed by: Jerónimo Sarmiento

· Yaman (India), Directed by: Raghuvir Joshi

· The Young Patissier (Germany), Directed by: Ksenia Ciuvaseva

U.S. PREMIERES

· After Dawn (Belgium), Directed by: Nicolas Graux

· The Handover (Germany), Directed by: Leonhard Hofmann

· Haunted (Denmark), Directed by: Christian Einshøj

· The Last Refugees (USA), Directed by: Tanaz Eshaghian

· Last Summer (Japan), Directed by: Asuka Sylvie

· Lira’s Forest (Canada), Directed by: Connor Jessup

· Midnight Confession (USA), Directed by: Maxwell McCabe-Lokos

· (OO) (Korea, Republic of), Directed by: Oh Seo-ro

· Rewind Forward (Switzerland), Directed by: Justin Stoneham

· Rien Ne Va Plus! (Germany), Directed by: Sophie Linnenbaum

· Room (Poland), Directed by: Michał Socha

· Tungrus (India), Directed by: Rishi Chandna

· Waiting (New Zealand), Directed by: Amberley Jo Aumua

REST OF PROGRAM

· #barewithme (Finland), Directed by: Ulla Heikkilä

· Abnie Oberfork: A Tale of Self-Preservation (USA), Directed by: Shannon Fleming

· Achoo (France), Directed by: Lucas Boutrot, Elise Carret, Maoris Creantor, Pierre Hubert, Camille Lacroix, Charlotte Perroux

· Acide (France), Directed by: Just Philippot

· Allen Anders – Live At The Comedy Castle (Circa 1987) (USA), Directed by: Laura Moss

· All that Remains (Belgium), Directed by: Anne-Lise Morin

· All that We Carry (USA), Directed by: Erin Semine Kökdil

· And Still We Will Walk On (France), Directed by: Jonathan Millet

· AniMal (Iran), Directed by: Bahram Ark, Bahman Ark

· Asian Girls (Australia), Directed by: Hyun Lee

· Atelier (Denmark), Directed by: Elsa María Jakobsdóttir

· Australia (Spain), Directed by: Lino Escalera

· Ayesha (India), Directed by: Yanyu Dong

· The Beaning (USA), Directed by: Sean McCoy

· Beneath the Ink (USA), Directed by: Cy Dodson

· The Big Day (UK), Directed by: Dawn Shadforth

· Bird Karma (USA), Directed by: Willian Salazar

· Birth Control Your Own Adventure (USA), Directed by: Sindha Agha

· Black 14 (USA), Directed by: Darius Clark Monroe

· Blackjack (Switzerland), Directed by: Lora Mure-Ravaud

· Black Line (Switzerland), Directed by: Mark Olexa , Francesca Scalisi

· Blind Mice (USA), Directed by: Nicholas D’Agostino

· Bonboné (Palestine), Directed by: Rakan Mayasi

· Bonobo (Switzerland), Directed by: Zoel Aeschbacher

· Botanica (Netherlands), Directed by: Noël Loozen

· Boundaries (USA), Directed by: Rhys Marc Jones

· The Box (Slovenia), Directed by: Dušan Kastelic

· Career Day (USA), Directed by: Ashley Deckman

· Careful How You Go (USA), Directed by: Emerald Fennell

· The Caregiver (Israel), Directed by: Ruthy Pribar

· Caroline (USA), Directed by: Logan George, Celine Held

· Catastrophe (Netherlands), Directed by: Jamille van Wijngaarden

· Cat Days (Germany), Directed by: Jon Frickey

· The Climb (USA), Directed by: Michael Covino

· Counterfeit Kunkoo (India), Directed by: Reema Sengupta

· Coyote (Switzerland), Directed by: Lorenz Wunderle

· A Craftsman (USA), Directed by: Sanford Jenkins

· Crisanto Street (USA), Directed by: Paloma Martinez

· Cross My Heart (USA), Directed by: Sontenish Myers

· Dancing Girls (Turkey), Directed by: Zeynep Köprülü

· Dario (Germany), Directed by: Manuel Kinzer, Jorge A. Trujillo Gil

· The Day That (USA), Directed by: Dorian Tocker

· Death Metal Grandma (USA), Directed by: Leah Galant

· Death of the Sound Man (Thailand), Directed by: Sorayos Prapapan

· The Disinherited (Spain), Directed by: Laura Ferrés

· The Door (Finland), Directed by: Jenni Toivoniemi

· Down Escalation (Japan), Directed by: Shunsaku Hayashi

· Dressed for Pleasure (Switzerland), Directed by: Marie De Maricourt

· The Driver Is Red (USA), Directed by: Randall Christopher

· Earthly People (Hungary), Directed by: Ádám Freund

· Emergency (USA), Directed by: Carey Williams

· End of the Line (USA), Directed by: Jessica Sanders

· Été (UK), Directed by: Gregory Oke

· Evaporated (Mexico), Directed by: Jimena Muhlia

· Eve (USA), Directed by: Susan Bay Nimoy

· Everlasting Mom (Israel), Directed by: Elinor Nechemya

· Every Ghost Has an Orchestra (USA), Directed by: Shayna Connelly

· Excuse Me, I’m Looking for The Ping-Pong Room and My Girlfriend (Austria), Directed by: Bernhard Wenger

· Eye Contact (Australia), Directed by: Stuart Mannion

· A Farewell (China), Directed by: Yifei He

· Fauve (Canada), Directed by: Jérémy Comte

· Feedback (France), Directed by: Margot Gallimard

· Femme (USA), Directed by: Alden Peters

· The Fix (USA), Directed by: Edward Jack

· Fran this Summer (USA), Directed by: Mary Evangelista

· Fundamental (Taiwan), Directed by: Shih-chieh Chiu

· Funny Fish (France), Directed by: Krishna Chandran A. Nair

· Garage at Night (Canada), Directed by: Daniel Daigle

· Gaze (Iran), Directed by: Farnoosh Samadi

· A Gentle Night (China), Directed by: Qiu Yang

· Go Tell Your Fathers (USA), Directed by: Chloe Sarbib, Amy Taylor Rosenblum

· Gustav (Ireland), Directed by: Ken Williams, Denis Fitzpatrick

· Hair Wolf (USA), Directed by: Mariama Diallo

· The Heights (USA), Directed by: Ryan Booth

· Homegrown (UK), Directed by: Quentin Haberham

· How Tommy Lemenchick Became a Grade 7 Legend (Canada), Directed by: Bastien Alexandre

· Hula Girl (USA), Directed by: Amy Hill, Chris Riess

· Hunter (USA), Directed by: Hilary Bell

· I Have a Message for You (Italy), Directed by: Matan Rochlitz

· I Have Something to Tell You (USA), Directed by: Ben Joyner, Dumaine Babcock

· I’m Cold Meat (France), Directed by: Romain Laguna

· Intercourse (Sweden), Directed by: Jonatan Etzler

· Islands (France), Directed by: Yann Gonzalez

· I Will Not Write Unless I Am Swaddled in Furs (New Zealand), Directed by: Wade Shotter

· JEOM (South Korea), Directed by: Kangmin Kim

· Jiejie (USA), Directed by: Feng-I Fiona Roan

· JUCK [THRUST] (Sweden), Directed by: Olivia Kastebring, Julia Gumpert, Ulrika Bandeira

· Kapitalistis (France), Directed by: Pablo Munoz Gomez

· Kerloster (France), Directed by: Ombeline de la Gournerie

· Khol (Open) (USA), Directed by: Faroukh Virani

· Kimchi (USA), Directed by: Jackson Segars

· Kira Burning (USA), Directed by: Laurel Parmet

· Kleptomami (Germany), Directed by: Pola Beck

· Krista (USA), Directed by: Danny Madden

· Layam (Israel), Directed by: Assaf Machnes

· Let Me Dance (France), Directed by: Valérie Leroy

· The Life of Esteban (Belgium), Directed by: Inès Eshun

· Liquor Store Babies (USA), Directed by: So Yun Um

· Little Fiel (USA), Directed by: Irina Patkanian

· Lonesome Willcox (USA), Directed by: Ryan Maxey, Zack Wright

· Long Distance Relationship (Brazil), Directed by: Carolina Markowicz

· Lost Property Office (Australia), Directed by: Daniel Agdag

· The Love Letter (Israel), Directed by: Atara Frish

· Lunch Ladies (USA), Directed by: J.M. Logan

· Ma (USA), Directed by: Millicent Cho

· Magic Alps (Italy), Directed by: Andrea Brusa, Marco Scotuzzi

· March Fool (Canada), Directed by: Pierre-Marc Drouin, Simon Lamarre-Ledoux

· Margaret and the Moon (USA), Directed by: Trevor Morgan

· Mariela (Argentina), Directed by: Victoria Romero

· Matria (Spain), Directed by: Álvaro Gago

· Maude (USA), Directed by: Anna Margaret Hollyman

· Maybe It’s Me (UK), Directed by: Dimitris Simou

· Men Don’t Whisper (USA), Directed by: Jordan Firstman

· Merry-Go-Round (Russia), Directed by: Ruslan Bratov

· Milk (Canada), Directed by: Heather Young

· Milk and Cookies (USA), Directed by: Patrick Mulvey, Andrew Ramsay

· Mon Amour, Mon Ami (Italy), Directed by: Adriano Valerio

· The Motion of Stars (Austria), Directed by: Jan Prazak

· The Mud (USA), Directed by: Brandon Lake

· The Music Lesson (USA), Directed by: Adam R. Brown, Kyle I. Kelley

· My Paintbrush Bites (USA), Directed by: Joel Pincosy, Joe Egender

· Negative Space (France), Directed by: Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

· Nevada (USA), Directed by: Emily Ann Hoffman

· No Jail Time: The Movie (USA), Directed by: Lance Oppenheim

· Nothing Important (UK), Directed by: Tara FitzGerald

· Nursery Rhymes (Australia), Directed by: Tom Noakes

· Observatory Blues (USA), Directed by: Eric Paschal Johnson, Conor Dooley

· Offstage (Romania), Directed by: Andrei Huțuleac

· One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure (USA), Directed by: A.M. Lukas

· One Small Step (USA), Directed by: Bobby Pontillas, Andrew Chesworth

· Open Your Eyes (Israel), Directed by: Ilay Mevorah

· The Overcoat (UK), Directed by: Patrick Myles

· Palenque (Colombia), Directed by: Sebastián Pinzón Silva

· Pan (Germany), Directed by: Anna Roller

· The Passage (USA), Directed by: Kitao Sakurai

· Perfect Town (Switzerland), Directed by: Anaïs Voirol

· Pet Friendly (USA), Directed by: Catherine Licata

· Phototaxis (USA), Directed by: Melissa Ferrari

· Pink Trailer (USA), Directed by: Mary Neely

· Plastic Girls (South Korea), Directed by: Nils Clauss

· Premonition (Chile), Directed by: Leticia Akel Escarate

· The President’s Visit (Lebanon), Directed by: Cyril Aris

· Propagation (USA), Directed by: Will Joines, Karrie Crouse

· Quiet Hours (USA), Directed by: Paul Szynol

· Rae (Canada), Directed by: Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs

· Rebuilding in Miniature (Tukey), Directed by: Veena Rao

· Roadside Attraction (USA), Directed by: Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas

· Room 140 (USA), Directed by: Priscilla Gonzalez Sainz

· Rupture (Canada), Directed by: Yassmina Karajah

· Saltwater Baptism (USA), Directed by: Jared Callahan, Russell Sheaffer

· Salvation (Iceland), Directed by: Thora Hilmarsdottir

· Sam Did It (USA), Directed by: Dominic Burgess

· Sauna (USA), Directed by: Charlie Polinger

· Scaffold (Canada), Directed by: Kazik Radwanski

· The Sermon (UK), Directed by: Dean Puckett

· Serving Joy (Australia), Directed by: Martin Sharpe

· Set Me as a Seal Upon Thine Heart (Israel), Directed by: Omer Tobi

· Shadow Animals (Sweden), Directed by: Jerry Carlsson

· Sherbert Rozencrantz, You’re Beautiful (Australia), Directed by: Natalie van den Dungen

· The Shift (USA), Directed by: Elivia Shaw, Paloma Martinez

· The Shuttle (USA), Directed by: Lu Han

· Signature (Japan), Directed by: Kei Chikaura

· Silence Please (Spain), Directed by: Carlos Villafaina

· Silica (Australia), Directed by: Pia Borg

· Sin Cielo (USA), Directed by: Jianna Maarten

· Sleepover (Sweden), Directed by: Jimi Vall Peterson

· Souls of Totality (USA), Directed by: Richard Raymond

· Spacesavers (USA), Directed by: Sarah Ginsburg

· Still Water Runs Deep (USA), Directed by: Abbesi Akhamie

· Stray (USA), Directed by: Andrew Boylan

· Subterra (USA), Directed by: Joel Villegas

· Suitable (USA), Directed by: Thembi Banks

· Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time: Episode 1 (USA), Directed by: Peter Gulsvig

· Tangles and Knots (Australia), Directed by: Renée Marie Petropoulos

· Teddy (UK), Directed by: Christopher Sweeney

· The Tesla World Light (Canada), Directed by: Matthew Rankin

· Three August Days (Estonia), Directed by: Madli Lääne

· Three Boys Manzanar (USA), Directed by: Preeti Mankar Deb

· Trapeze, U.S.A. (USA), Directed by: Mark Anthony Green

· Troll (USA), Directed by: Anu Valia

· Tweener (Sweden), Directed by: Julia Thelin

· Two Medusas (USA), Directed by: Scott Hamilton Kennedy

· Under Mom’s Skirt (France), Directed by: Sarah Heitz de Chabaneix

· Undiscovered (USA), Directed by: Sara Litzenberger

· Unearthed (USA), Directed by: Erin Semine Kökdil, Zulfiya Hamzaki

· Unfinished, 2017 (Mixed media) (USA), Directed by: Rafael Salazar Moreno

· Unravel (Canada), Directed by: Evan Luchkow

· Untitled Short Film About White People (USA), Directed by: Nicholas Colia

· Ur Dead To Me (New Zealand), Directed by: Yonoko Li

· The Velvet Underground Played at My High School (USA), Directed by: Anthony Jannelli, Robert Pietri

· A View from the Window (USA), Directed by: Azar Kafaei, Chris Filippone

· Wave (Ireland), Directed by: Benjamin Cleary, TJ O’Grady Peyton

· We Are the Freak Show (Canada), Directed by: Marie-Hélène Viens, Philippe Lupien

· Weekends (USA), Directed by: Trevor Jimenez

· We Forgot to Break Up (Canada), Directed by: Chandler Levack

· Welcome Home (Norway), Directed by: Armita Keyani

· Wendy’s Shabbat (USA), Directed by: Rachel Myers

· We Summoned a Demon (USA), Directed by: Chris McInroy

· While I Yet Live (USA), Directed by: Maris Curran

· Wicked Girl (Turkey), Directed by: Ayçe Kartal

· Wild Beasts (Norway), Directed by: Sverre Kvamme

· With Thelma (Belgium), Directed by: Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

· Would You Look at Her (Macedonia), Directed by: Goran Stolevski

· Wyrm (USA), Directed by: Christopher Winterbauer

· Zion (USA), Directed by: Floyd Russ

ShortFest jurors include Penelope Bartlett (programmer for the Criterion Collection), Marc-André Grondin (actor), Brian Hu (artistic director of Pacific Arts Movement, pPresenter of the San Diego Asian Film Festival, assistant professor of TV, Film, and New Media at San Diego State University), Missy Laney (director of development at Adult Swim) and Ina Pira (curator at Vimeo). Over $87,500 in prizes, including $27,000 in cash awards, will be given out in 21 categories to this year’s short films in competition.

First place winners in five categories will automatically become eligible for consideration by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for a possible Academy Award nomination. Over the course of 23 years, the Festival has presented 101 films that have gone on to receive Academy Award nominations. Winners will be announced at a brunch June 24.

For more information, visit psfilmfest.org/2018-shortfest.