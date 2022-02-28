See You at the Movies

How many films were submitted this year, and how difficult was it to choose which ones will be screened?

We have taken on a new course. Instead of just blindly searching for movies, we are looking what other film festivals are doing. We have made friends with other festivals which made it very tough because we had so many movies to choose from. We had each committee member go out and pick two or three movies. At the end we would choose from those the films for our festival based on those selections. This year came together beautifully. I think it's going to be one of the best film festivals we've ever had, honestly.

What are your favorite films at the festival?

The diversity of the movies is very special this year. We have the documentaries, the fun movies, the serious movies, the movies regarding World War II, The Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen world premiere and three other premieres in Palm Springs. I think this is the most incredible lineup we've ever had.

Tango Shabbat is fun. I love this film. It is about a Tango dancer and a rabbi developing a plan to enter a dance competition without sacrificing his orthodox beliefs. Family, tolerance, and community are tested one dazzling dance step at a time.

My favorite is clearly Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog. It's really cool because it's about a family that had a German Shepherd. The boy, of course, bonded with his dog. They got deported and the dog was taken away from the Nazis. When the family got off the trains at Auschwitz, the boy and the dog reconnect. The dog noticed the boy right away. What happens is incredible.

Another favorite of mine is Sublet. It is our LGBT section. This year, Oscar's Café is sponsoring the movie, and they are actually going to screen it there. Sublet is a gay movie about a New York Times travel writer who comes to Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy.

There's a movie that I just couldn't stop thinking about. It's called Persian Lessons. It’s fiction. It's about a Jewish man who went to a concentration camp. He pretends to be Iranian to avoid being persecuted. The commandant wants to learn Persian, that is how the man survived. He used the last names of people that were being killed to make up the language. That's how he'd remember the names when he went to the trials in Nuremberg to testify. He would tell them, "these are the people that were killed in this camp."

There's another movie,that is incredible. It's called Outremont, and the Hasidim. It's a documentary about the Hasidim. Their community is growing in a city called Outremont in Canada. They're living with the non-Jewish population. Thanks to unprecedented access to this self-isolated community, the film lifts the veil on its practices, traditions, music, and life.

