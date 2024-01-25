“Palm Springs Modern” Book Celebrates 25 Years

The 1990s were not a happy time in Palm Springs. Like Sleeping Beauty, the city lay neglected and forgotten under layers of dust. The good news was that its midcentury modern gems sat undisturbed. So when photographer David Glomb and I started our adventure documenting the best examples of residential modernism, we not only found many original residences, but also many of the original owners. The late Max Palevsky was one. His low-slung residence in Little Tuscany designed in the late 1960s by Craig Ellwood was a masterwork of understatement filled with an exceptional collection of 20th-century art and furnishings.

Palevsky was typical of the visionary homeowners we encountered. He had founded Scientific Data Systems, which sold to Xerox for $1 billion, when, he joked, “a billion was worth something.” He was a founder of Intel, was heavily involved in politics, and became a noted art collector and philanthropist.

As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Palm Springs Modern (Rizzoli, 1999), we shine a light on Max Palevsky’s house, which is still in his family’s hands. It was here that we launched the book in Palm Springs at a cocktail party in 1999, so it is fitting that things come full circle this month with a Modernism Week cocktail party celebrating 25 years. As Palevsky told Allene Arthur, who covered the first event in The Desert Sun, “I’ve lived here 30 years and never met my neighbors until now.”

Following is a chapter from the book, documenting the story of this home.

max palevsky house, 1968–’70

Craig Ellwood, architectural designer