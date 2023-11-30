Palm Springs Spanish Colonial Home Seeks Class 1 Historic Status

“We’re Spanish buyers,” Tom Ellicott says, smiling broadly while strolling through the shaded front yard of his Old Las Palmas home. “We’re kind of romantic.” About five years ago, Ellicott and his husband, Kevin Palmer, were living in a Spanish colonial revival in Tahquitz River Estates when they set their sights on the Old Las Palmas neighborhood and embarked on what felt like a never-ending Goldilocks-like hunt for the right property. So, when the former Atlanta-based real estate agents got word of an off-market half-acre home with obvious 1920s bona fides, they jumped at the chance to see it.

“We walked through these gates, and we saw this,” Ellicott recalls, sweeping his arm to highlight the masterful landscape that serves an ideal juxtaposition of old and new, wild and cultivated. “It was so magical.” He gestures to a trained tangle of mature mesquite trees, a feature that’s almost a century old, forming a cozy enclosure for a fire pit and a circle of chairs —instant cocktail party vibes. From the herringbone brick path, Ellicott and Palmer took in the remarkable surroundings and knew they’d found the one. “It’s an oasis,” Ellicott says.

The 4,000-square-foot house hugs the ground, its white walls towering formidably yet gently on lush grounds. The stucco, wood, stone, and clay material palette is modest, evoking associations with Spanish and Mediterranean antecedents that were adapted to the desert. Corners and angles are soft, and the terra cotta tile roof complements the craggy mountainous backdrop. Specimen trees, citrus, and other dense foliage contrast with disciplined succulent gardens and hardscape elements. The interior layout and surfaces, while altered by past owners, lend a gracious intimacy to each of the spaces. Original and period-appropriate details, such as the seven fireplaces, wood casement windows, and richly stained wood-beamed ceilings radiate warmth and character. Most rooms are connected to charmingly proportioned patios that encourage indoor-outdoor flow. Multiple fountains compose a calming ambient soundtrack.