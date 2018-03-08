The Palm Springs Modern Committee presented a vintage Spanish fundraising party with a Palm Springs twist during Modernism Week 2018.

Modernists toured the Rancho Mirage estate that was the final residential commission of architect William F. Cody. The sprawling home, owned by Stephen Rose, combines modern elements with hacienda inspiration. It is a perfect time capsule that has been unaltered since its completion in 1971.

Strong Saltillo tile floors and modernist doors and cabinetry abound. Hand-fired tiles by fashion designers Edith Head and Pierre Cardin adorn many walls. Sculptor Claire Falkenstein’s iron gates — similar to those she created for Peggy Guggenheim’s home in Venice, Italy — complement rough and polished chunks of Murano glass.

More than 200 guests enjoyed tapas and sangria. Flamenco dancer Timo Nuñez and his two female partners presented a stunning performance.

Guests continued dancing long into the evening to the eclectic mix of DJs Kiki and Greg Tormo.

