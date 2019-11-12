Palm Springs Modernism Show and Sale Marks 6th Annual Opening Party

An opening party and early buying reception celebrated the sixth annual Palm Springs Modernism Show and Sale – Fall Preview edition. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception with live music and a sneak peek at the show before it opened to the public.

The Palm Springs Modernism Show and Sale featured 40 premier national and international decorative and fine arts dealers with their 20th and 21st century objects, furniture, and designs.

The 15th annual Modernism Week will take place Feb. 13–23, 2020, and highlights midcentury modern architecture, art, interior, fashion, music, and landscape.

