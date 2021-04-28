Palm Springs ShortFest Will Screen All Films Indoors

One week after Gov. Gavin Newsom fully reopens California, the Palm Springs International Film Society will mark another exciting milestone as its annual Palm Springs ShortFest becomes the first film festival in the state to hold all of its screenings in-theatre in 2021. The event returns to the Camelot Theatre from June 22-28.

To ensure the safety of patrons, the festival will work closely with the Camelot Theatre to use stringent cleaning protocols for screening rooms and public areas. Theatregoers will be required to wear masks, and screening capacity will be determined by city, county and state guidelines at the time of the event. Palm Springs residents along with California-based filmmakers and industry representatives are expected to attend as guests.

Last year’s ShortFest took place as a virtual event in mid-June, making a selection of its 332 official films available on their website for free.

In 2021, the ShortFest Forum will return with virtual classes and panels featuring industry representatives, filmmakers and additional guests to maximize audience participation and connect with international filmmakers unable to attend. Accredited industry guests will have virtual access to the Short Fest Film Market library which will include thousands of submissions.

Awards and cash prizes worth $25,000, including five Academy Award-qualifying awards, will be announced June 27. The Best of the Fest shorts will screen on the final day, June 28.

ShortFest passes will go on sale May 17 with schedule and tickets available the first week of June.

Visit psfilmfest.org.

