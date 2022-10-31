Stage Struck

Some 2,600 miles from Broadway, the curtain is rising on the Coachella Valley theater season, even as the effects of the pandemic continue to impact some local troupes. (The LGBTQ-oriented Desert Rose Playhouse announced over the summer that it was ceasing operations.) Against the backdrop of the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains, the artform is thriving again, thanks to a committed community of companies offering something for everyone. (Well, almost. If you expect a Waiting for Guffman moment, the laugh is on you.)

If professional theater presented in an intimate space is what you’re after, take a seat at Coachella Valley Repertory, aka CVRep. Under the direction of recently named executive artistic director Adam Karsten, the 208-seat house — designated a small professional theater by Actor’s Equity Association — will present three plays and two musicals. All Tony Award winners or nominees, the lineup includes The Humans, Fun Home, Dirty Blonde, Once, and Hand to God.