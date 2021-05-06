The Proposal

He said yes. Now, for his daughter: “While getting ready for our reservation at 4 Saints at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, I told Irene I had scheduled a mini photoshoot beforehand,” Dennis says. “She said I had misunderstood: She wanted to take selfies and pictures with our phones. I told her it was my mistake, but there was nothing we could do now.”

In front of the Palm Art Springs Museum, Lafayette nervously got down on one knee. LaPrade was there to snap each emotional second as it unfolded, from the question to the answer to the couple’s rooftop Champagne toast.

She said yes.

