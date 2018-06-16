If you’re engaged, hear this: Couples looking for a vacation vibe are making the obvious choice to host the best night of their lives right here in sun-drenched Palm Springs.

Our vendors make it easy to plan the pre-party, the main event, the after-party, and the day-after recovery party. (This town knows how to enjoy itself, just like you do.)

Resorts and boutique hotels have never been greater in number or more on trend. And your guests? They’ll believe this valley was tailor-made for them, whether they opt for golf, tennis, hiking, or spa days, or want to appreciate the great restaurants, shops, galleries, museums, and architecture. Or maybe people just want to hang by the pool and chill?

Regardless: Destination found. You fell in love once. Get ready to do it again.