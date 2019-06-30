Palm Springs Weekend: Brooke Butler

As a Coachella Valley resident and manager of a local boutique, the top question I receive is, “What do you do for fun?” Many assume the desert is only for retirees who like togolf behind country club gates, but — make no mistake — we millennials turn up here, too. Here are recommendations from Brooke Butler for the perfect weekend in Greater Palm Springs.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Holiday House
As soon as you land in Palm Springs, it’s time to check in to your home for the weekend. The city is known for its midcentury boutique hotels, and Holiday House is a new favorite on my list. Blue lobby décor leads to a hot pool scene and lots of Instagrammable moments. Make a reservation for the Friday night family-style dinner when you arrive.
SATURDAY MORNING
Trina Turk
With its expansive and colorful window displays, you can’t miss the Trina Turk boutique when driving through Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. Filled with bold prints and eye-catching architectural details, this flagship location embodies the spirit of the city. You can find a new wardrobe, swimwear, and housewares all at one spot.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Palm Springs Art Museum
Midday when the heat hits, it’s time to go inside and explore the local art scene. The museum is downtown and convenient to get to whether walking or driving. In addition to rotating and permanent exhibitions, it houses the Annenberg Theater and my favorite little café, Persimmon Bistro.
SATURDAY EVENING
Kreem
It’s time for a little ice cream — or should I say ice “kreem”? At this artisanal creamery in Palm Springs, the owner handcrafts all the sweet stuff herself, and the flavors are amazing (with vegan options, too). They’re open until 10 p.m. on Saturdays, so you can even treat yourself late.
SUNDAY MORNING
El Paseo Shopping District
A scenic 20-minute drive from Palm Springs brings you to this premier shopping destination, located in Palm Desert. Start the day at Wilma & Frieda at The Gardens on El Paseo for breakfast — the churro waffles are unbelievable! Then, get ready to splurge. My favorite stops are Anthropologie, Elizabeth & Prince, Lorna Jane, and Kate Spade.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON
The Fine Art of Design
While in Palm Desert, it is mandatory that you stop at The Fine Art of Design. This locally owned shop has amazing vintage designer finds to match its cute interior. The décor alone will blow you away. (The color-coded wall of vintage hatboxes is my favorite design element.) I have scored so many great pieces that I will keep for life.