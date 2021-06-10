Igniting Self-Discovery

We were all doing things like that and worked together. Overall, it glued the team together, because everyone took care of many different things. People could get a good idea of what's involved in film making and how difficult it can be sometimes.

Why was it a good story to put on film?

I think we wanted to do something about the city we live in. We wanted to showcase Palm Springs, and we wanted to show people in our community that it's a film-friendly town. We also wanted to highlight some of the businesses. It was easy for our people to actually be on location there as well. We couldn't trek out to the middle of nowhere. It was much easier for us to stay local. Not that we don't want to showcase other cities, and we will do that in our series. For this one, we wanted to make it as hassle-free as possible.

Were there any surprises along the way in filming it such as creating a new scene not originally written in, or did you stick to the script or allow some ad libing?

We didn't allow any ad-libbing. We decided to stick to the script. But the one challenge was there's a shot where the bus goes by. We didn't have the bus schedule. We had people looking out for the bus, and then we had to stop whatever we were doing, and our cinematographer had to run over and catch the bus, all within 30 seconds. That was kind of funny.

Is there a different vibe in the team when so many women work together?

I've worked with men and women, and the thing I love about women, not that men are not caring, but there's this loving humanity within the spirit of women that really comes out doing everything. We're very nurturing people. So everybody was taking care of one another. So it was very tender.