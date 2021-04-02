PHOTOGRAPHS BY CHRIS MILLER / IMAGINEIMAGERY.COM
To put it simply, Dr. Mersedeh Karimian gives people their lives back. If you have experienced severe or ongoing pain, you know that even the smallest, day-to-day tasks can become excruciating — if not impossible. Life becomes less about joy and more about hoping the pain will just go away, so you can feel like yourself again. If acute or chronic pain has hindered your ability to enjoy life, you will find compassionate and effective care at Palm Valley Comprehensive Pain Center.
Dr. Karimian strives to return patients back to active and productive lives — that’s why Palm Valley Comprehensive Pain Center has become one of the leading pain management centers in the region. Palm Valley Pain Management Clinics, a subsidiary of Pain Management Institute, has two convenient offices in Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert, and offers compassionate care with an effective multidisciplinary approach in their treatment of pain.
Mother and Daughter duo: Dr. Mersedeh Karimian and Sohela Ansari.
Advanced Training and Expertise
Dr. Karimian’s practice succeeds where others have failed primarily due to her higher level of sub-specialty training. She is fellowship-trained in interventional pain management and palliative care. Her knowledge ensures that all patients receive the highest quality and most cutting-edge treatments, delivered with genuine care. With a compassion for those in pain and a desire to touch people’s lives, Dr. Karimian has devoted herself to making a difference through the power of pain management.
Her impressive training and education includes a fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, where she founded the Pain Management Institute, headquartered in Apple Valley, California. There she served as Director of Palliative Care before eventually moving to the Coachella Valley to open her private practice. She also serves as the Director of Palliative Care at St. Joseph Hospital.
Health, Wellness and Aesthetics — Under One Roof
Growing up, Dr. Karimian observed her mother (a cosmetologist and makeup artist) as she helped people regain their self-confidence. She dreamed that one day the two of them would work together to improve people’s quality of life. That dream has been realized with the collaborative effort that resulted in Donya Spa in Rancho Mirage.
This upscale medical and health spa focuses on comprehensive wellness for the mind, body, and spirit. From facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and laser treatments, to bio-identical hormone replacement, nutraceuticals and weight loss programs, the Spa offers something for everyone. Take a Yoga or Tai chi class, enjoy a time of reflection and meditation in the Zen garden, or get pampered at the full-service hair salon!
The doctors at Palm Valley Comprehensive Pain Center and Donya Spa believe in treating the whole person. They utilize a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach that addresses your personal pain condition, health and wellness and beauty concerns. Exceeding the highest standards, they provide optimal, thorough, and compassionate care to help you live your best life.
— copy by Trudie Mitschang
Donya Spa Design by Dr. Karimian’s father; Majid Karimian
Areas of expertise include:
• Cervical Disc Disease/Cervicalgia
(neck pain)
• Lumbar Disc Disease/ Lumbago (back pain with pain radiating down the leg at times)
• Facet Joint Arthropathy (back pain)
• Compression Fracture of Spine
• Migraines
• Cancer Pain
• Palliative Care
• Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome
• Fibromyalgia
• Testicular Pain
• Vaginal Pain
• Trigeminal Neuralgia
• Costochondritis
• Postherpetic Neuralgia
• Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS)
Spa Services
• Body Sculpting
• Facial Rejuvenation
• Injectable Treatments
• IPL Photo Rejuvenation
• IV Infusion
• Hair Care
• Aesthetics
• CO2 Laser
• Outdoor Spa Amenities
• Pain Management Concierge
• Varicose Vein Treatments
Palm Valley Comprehensive Pain Center
72650 Fred Waring Dr., Ste. 104
Palm Desert CA 92260
760-346-1133
Donya Day Spa 71935 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-888-1600
donyaspa.com