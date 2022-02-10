A Joyful Abode

Ask anyone who visits Lia Clarke’s desert home to recount their first impression, and they’ll likely tell you about the sense of joy that hits as soon as you step past the threshold.

“For some reason, people come in and they’re just taken,” says Clarke of the 2,628-square-foot house. “There’s a spirit here that gives everybody joy. It’s a wonderful home.”

On the surface, the reasons seem obvious: The colors are vibrant. There’s plenty of natural light and spectacular fairway views. Varied textures across floors and walls and furnishings seem at once lived-in yet sophisticated, and contemporary artwork sets a playful tone. Not to mention, the owner’s warm demeanor makes guests feel at ease from the very first hello. True to her Italian roots, she probably has a pan of red sauce simmering on the La Cornue range, because when you’re here, she wants you to feel appreciated, welcomed, and well-fed. (“It’s my mother’s sauce,” Clarke reveals. “I make it for everybody.”)