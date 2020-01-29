Blue Loves Gold

Traceable back to 2015, navy blue fell head over heels for brass, bronze, and gold — or so the designers showed us.

At first, the scheme might have felt nautical on a good day and gaudy at its worst. As the design world, major retailers, and DIYers finessed the pair as a team, however, it grew on us. Then, we had to have it. Dining rooms, living areas, bedrooms, and offices were solid candidates for transformation, starting with a refresh of accents and accessories. Eventually, even kitchens — and their pricey renovations that should support a long-term love affair — succumbed to the latest power couple of colors.

Now with Pantone’s Classic Blue claiming their Color of the Year title for 2020, it’s safe to say this match is made for at least another 12 months, if not many more.

Gold faucets are a promise ring; a blue sink shows deep commitment. If your relationship to this scheme still feels unstable, consider Elkay’s Stainless Steel Farmhouse Sink with Interchangeable Apron in seven materials and colors. Just remove the front panel and switch out Sapphire for Champagne in minutes. Let’s hope the trends can’t change faster than that.