Patio Living: Summer Essentials in Shades of Green

From a solid teak umbrella and melamine plates to a scented candle inspired by a can of tennis balls and aloe vera gel, these items will fill your patio with summer vibes.

Lisa Marie Hart Home & Design, Shopping

This aloe vera gel will match your patio furnishings if you shop from this curated list. 
Inspired by green golf courses, cactuses, palm trees, and sage, these products designed for patio living guarantee a bright and colorful summer at home.

Image

lick Rocking Chair designed by Henrik Pedersen in multi from Allred Collaborative.

Image

Kinsey Mixed Leaf Dinnerware made from lightweight melamine with a palm leaf print from Allred Collaborative.

Image

Ball Boy Scented Candle by Vacation Inc.

Image

Image

Santa Barbara Umbrella in solid teak.

Image

After Sun Gel with aloe vera by Vacation Inc.