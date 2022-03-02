Time of His Life

That’s quite a feather in your cap.

Prior to that, it was just us traveling around for $200 a week. We were looking at these Rat Pack guys with their swinging arrangements and said we wanted to do something like that. Only until I met them and was able to play Vegas and was in that Rat Pack world, did Frank and Sammy Davis…not so much Dean Martin, who was a very nice man, but you just couldn’t reach him… take me under their wings. It wasn’t a technology world. Only at that point was Frank a huge influence. I started discovering a lot of things about him and Sammy.

One of Sinatra’s most famous songs is “My Way,” which was adapted from a French composition. You wrote the English lyrics for it. Did you write it specifically for him?

Yes. He teased me, because he hated rock-and-roll music. He didn’t like any of it. He had all those great classic songs. I just happened to be making money for the mob and keeping my nose clean and they put up with it. Through the years, I was getting close to him and with his turn-around on his sense of pop music, I realized that one day I’d have a shot [to write for him]. It only came out of the moment in Florida, when we were both down there. He was making a film and I was performing at the Fontainebleau Hotel. I went to dinner with him. You could tell he was tired. The Rat Pack was over. He was weary. He said he was going to retire.

How did the song come about?

It was around midnight, and I had this melody. I kind of transposed it all on the piano and made it a little different. I started banging out these words, metaphorically in a sense. He talked a certain way. I finished it in five hours and called him. He was at Caesar’s in one of his final engagements. He told me to bring it out, so I flew to Las Vegas. Two months later, he called me from a studio in Los Angeles and said, “Kid,” that was my nickname, “Listen to this.” He played the song over the phone, and I started crying. It was the first time I heard it. It was written just for him. I told RCA-Victor, my label at the time, and they got a little pissed off and asked why I didn’t keep it for myself. It changed everything for us.