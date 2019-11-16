50 Years of “My Way”

With a canon of hits spanning six decades, including “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Lonely Boy,” “Puppy Love,” and the iconic “My Way,” Paul Anka is one of the most prolific singer-songwriters in pop music history. The iconic vocalist has penned over 500 compositions and collaborated with a wide range of artists including Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Tom Jones, and Michael Jackson.

Born in Canada in 1941, Anka recorded his first single, “I Confess,” at age 15. He scored his first hit in 1957 with the enormously successful “Diana.” By the mid-1970s, the success of “My Way” confirmed his status as a pop music master. Subsequent noteworthy releases include “Hold Me ’Til the Morning Comes,” a 1983 duet with Peter Cetera, and Body of Work, a 1998 duets album featuring Sinatra, Patti LaBelle, and daughter Anthea Anka.

In 2005 and 2007, Anka released a pair of cover albums — Rock Swings and Classic Songs, My Way — featuring new interpretations of songs by R.E.M., Soundgarden, Nirvana, Van Halen, the Cure and others. In 2009, it was revealed that Anka had co-written Jackson’s posthumous No. 1 hit, “This Is It,” further cementing his place among the most versatile songwriters of any generation.

In 2013, Anka put out a New York Times-bestselling memoir, aptly titled My Way An Autobiography. The following year saw the release of his “Love Never Felt So Good” from the late King of Pop’s Xscape album. As the album’s lead single, it received heavy radio play and reached No. 1 in over 50 countries.

Today, at age 78, Anka shows no signs of slowing down. On Nov. 22, he brings his Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way tour to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Special Events Center.

“The Anka Sings Sinatra tour honors a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career,” says Anka, who shared more in a recent interview.