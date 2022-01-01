Big on Small Parts

Editor's Note: The 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled effective Dec. 29 and will return with an -in-person event in 2023. A documentary on Pepe Serna was originally scheduled to be shown during the festival.

Pepe Serna is your favorite actor, and you didn’t even know it.

Did you grow up in the 1970s, ’80s, or ’90s? Are you a millennial or a Gen X? Doesn’t matter. When you went to the movies or turned on the TV, he was right there in front of you. No, not the star. The guy to his or her left. The one who makes the scene work and the star shine.

Serna has a half dozen lines or maybe only one, but it’s the one you remember. Like when he says to Montoya Santana in American Me, “You have a lot of heart, carnal, maybe too much,” and a minute later, Edward James Olmos takes flight. Or you might remember that time he had no lines at all. He couldn’t speak. There was tape on his mouth and he was hanging from a shower head. But you remember his eyes from when a chainsaw spiked in RPMs and then cut through his shoulder while his friend, Tony Montana, watched.

Oh, that Pepe Serna, you say. You’ve loved everything he’s done, and you’d know him at a glance, but still, you also may be thinking, “Pepe who?”