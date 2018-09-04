It’s rare that an art museum’s exhibitions face aesthetic competition from within the same building, but Palm Springs Art Museum’s Persimmon Bistro is an art experience unto itself.

The Bistro, which opened last spring, features not only chic comfort food but an interior design so unique that it’s likely to become one of the facility’s main attractions. The casual but hip eatery is perfect for both attendees seeking a leisurely meal or those needing a quick energy boost before continuing their exploration of the museum’s three levels.

The bistro is on the lower level of the building next to the Annenberg Theater, and has both indoor seating and tables outside in the Meyerman Sculpture Garden. It’s the brainchild of Tristan Gittens and his partner, Candice Held, owners of Frankinbun gourmet sausages in Palm Springs, which has been profiled in Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family series and on the Food Network.