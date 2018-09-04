It’s rare that an art museum’s exhibitions face aesthetic competition from within the same building, but Palm Springs Art Museum’s Persimmon Bistro is an art experience unto itself.
The Bistro, which opened last spring, features not only chic comfort food but an interior design so unique that it’s likely to become one of the facility’s main attractions. The casual but hip eatery is perfect for both attendees seeking a leisurely meal or those needing a quick energy boost before continuing their exploration of the museum’s three levels.
The bistro is on the lower level of the building next to the Annenberg Theater, and has both indoor seating and tables outside in the Meyerman Sculpture Garden. It’s the brainchild of Tristan Gittens and his partner, Candice Held, owners of Frankinbun gourmet sausages in Palm Springs, which has been profiled in Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family series and on the Food Network.
Persimmon uses only the freshest ingredients, and serves the finest teas and coffees from around the world, as well as cold-pressed juices, delicious smoothies, soups and salads, sandwiches and paninis. Additional items include delicacies such as house-cured duck, charcuterie plates, and authentic French desserts like Baba au Rhum. An array of beer and wine choices is also available.
“The ‘jungle-to-table’ theme, a play on farm to table, is reflected in everything from the menu to the wallpaper design,” says Held. “Tristan’s menu focuses on fresh vegetables, fish and poultry, using classic French techniques as well as other influences such as Indian, Italian and American. Overall, it’s a mix of the exotic and the unique.”
A charcuterie plate for museum attendees looking for an upscale between-meals snack.
The creative impulse behind Persimmon occurred three years ago while having lunch in the Museum’s sculpture garden. The couple soon arrived at the concept of a French-American Bistro featuring jungle-inspired wallpaper and other eye-catching design flourishes.
“From an aesthetic and culinary perspective, we want people to see Persimmon as an extension of the Museum,” says Scott Slaven, director of marketing and design. “The environment encourages guests to sit, relax, converse and be inspired. We want them to experience Persimmon for both its visual and edible pleasures.”
Located in the heart of downtown, Palm Springs Art Museum is recognized as the Coachella Valley’s cultural hub, hosting such widely hailed exhibitions as Women of Abstract Expressionism, Kinesthesia: Latin American Kinetic Art, 1954-1969, and Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.
Go to psmuseum.org for Persimmon Bistro hours.
Persimmon Bistro
Palm Springs Art Museum
101 Museum Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-4800
The exotic jungle-themed wallpaper designed by Candice Held extends to the fabric used on the bistro’s booths.