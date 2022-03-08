Philanthropy Day Nominations Are Open

Do you know someone who exudes the philanthropic spirit? Perhaps a youth who tirelessly volunteers, an outstanding fundraiser or someone who founded a non-profit that is making a significant difference? Or maybe you know an exceptionally generous philanthropist or an organization that has deeply affected the most underserved non-profits in our community.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals California, Desert Communities Chapter has opened its 16th annual National Philanthropy Day nominations to celebrate honorees in the following categories:

• Outstanding Philanthropist(s)

• Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer

• Outstanding Non-Profit Founder

• Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation

• Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

“Given what we have endured together over the past two years, I personally invite you to take pause and reflect on those individuals, foundations, and businesses that have not only endured the impact of the pandemic but have gone above and beyond, profoundly changing the Coachella Valley with their giving hearts,” says Josh Zahid, National Philanthropy Day chair.

Now is the time to recognize our Valley’s outstanding philanthropic champions who are “Changing the World with a Giving Heart,” the theme of the Association of Fundraising Professionals CA, Desert Communities Chapter.

Nominations close March 31 through afpcadesert.org. A Blue-Ribbon award panel comprised of Coachella Valley community leaders will review the nominations. The honorees announcement will take place May 20 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage. Then, save the date for National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 4 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort in Indian Wells.

For more information, contact Zahid at JNZahid@llu.edu or call/text 909-226-1085.

