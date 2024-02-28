Photographer, Beekeeper Strive to Protect Coachella Valley Bees

In the heart of the desert, where life seems to defy the odds, a subtle yet essential symphony buzzes daily. Against the backdrop of the Coachella Valley, a remarkable tale of survival and symbiosis plays out in the world of bees.

With more than 20,000 bee species around the globe and an estimated 4,000 native to the United States, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the honey-producing type that most often bumbles to mind hails from Europe. These striped, stinging insects that sometimes build unwelcome hives near our homes have been domesticated and bred by apiarists for honey production and pollination for thousands of years, evidenced by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs and Mesolithic paintings discovered in Spanish caves.

A curiosity about honeybees propelled photographer Krystle Hickman on a spirited journey across California to uncover the secret lives of bees. Armed with a camera and a desire to connect with nature, she embarked in 2016 on a mission to shed light on their world.

“I was taking pictures of honeybees for a while when I ran across a native bee for the first time,” she says. “At the time, I thought all beekeepers were bee experts, so I went to them. I was asking, ‘Hey, what kind of bee is this?’ And none of them knew.”