It Takes Two

You have collaborated with a variety of musicians and performers. How important was that to your development and how did those connections happen?

Adeev: We have a really interesting perspective, because we've played with a lot of people, and we've watched how they interact with their audiences, whether that's Wynton Marsalis in a jazz club setting, or Diplo for a 100,000 people.

Ezra: Or John Legend.

Adeev: When playing with them, we are not right in front of the stage, we're right behind them. We do see an interesting view from our position. We picked up a little bit of everything that makes them excellent and pooled it into our thing. This is not only inspirational for us, but also is maybe the way to do it, because we get to see so much of so many different people. I would say, John Legend is a class act from beginning to end, incredibly and talented human being, incredibly nice person, a really cool guy.

It was very sad news when we lost Bob Saget earlier this year. He narrated the outro on Hornography. How did you connect with Bob?

Adeev: We met Bob and his wife, Kelly, when we first moved to LA through a friend of ours, Dave Koz, who's a saxophone player. We hit it off with Bob and Kelly immediately. Kelly is an amazing person who has a huge passion for music and food, and that's obviously something that we do. It was just kind of a natural fit for us and them to talk about these things that were important to us. Bob was such a lover of music. All of his friends were musicians, like John Stamos plays drums and guitar. Bob played guitar himself. Bob was really good friends with John Mayer. His whole world was a lot about music. I think a lot of people knew that, but maybe not everybody. We were really excited to ask him to do it.

Ezra: The way Bob was, he was like everybody's mentor. If you were in his sphere, he would take care of you, that's just the way that he was. Someone in our family was diagnosed with scleroderma. We didn't know that Bob was the president of the National Scleroderma Foundation. When he found that out, he said, "I'm going to take care of everything." He sent emails, texts, and called helping us. For the last two or three years, we were trying to figure out what project we were going to do together. We had a couple of opportunities, but with COVID, it didn't really work out. Then when we asked him if he would do the album, and he was really, really, really excited to do it. A portion of the album proceeds are going to the National Scleroderma Foundation in honor of Bob.