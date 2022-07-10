On the Home Front: Summer 2022

Drew and Jonathan Scott pause their repartee to pose with their new collection.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DREW & JONATHAN FOR LIVING SPACES
Brotherly Love for New Furniture Lines
HGTV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott have grown an audience for their sibling banter and jabs as much as their home makeovers on Property Brothers. Now, they have partnered with Living Spaces to introduce a furniture and accessory collection. Comfort, quality, and function guided their direction, as did their spins on California aesthetics. (The Canadian-born and Property Brothers are neighbors in Los Angeles.) Drew favors old Hollywood and art deco glamour; Jonathan gravitates toward a laid-back, SoCal-casual look and feel. Different pieces reflect each perspective, giving the twins one more outlet to one-up each other. Property Brothers has aired in over 150 countries, including on HGTV in the United States.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY DUNN-EDWARDS PAINTS
Each color in the new Poolside Gossip paint line would pop on a Palm Springs door, just like Yosemite Blue does.
Splashy Poolside Colors
No pressure, but a new collaboration of pop-up paint colors — each inspired by either a facet of Slim Aarons’ famous Poolside Gossip photo or the midcentury architecture of Palm Springs — is available only through year’s end. In partnership with Grace Home Furnishings, Dunn-Edwards has released the limited-edition Poolside Gossip Color Collection in all of its stores until the end of 2022. Michael Ostrow and Roger Stoker of Grace Home Furnishings carefully selected the collection’s colors, and Sara McLean, Dunn-Edwards’ color and design stylist, provided input on trending colors. The 24 hues conjure the ’60s and ’70s pool vibe both in name and tone. Neutra Gray and Elrod Red join Faded Stucco, Spanish Tile, Desert Sky, and San Jacinto Mountains. Aarons captured the image in 1970 at a party hosted by Nelda Linsk, whose two-piece pool wear is further canonized by the vivid swatch of Nelda Yellow.
ART TRAVELS IN LA QUINTA
Artists are unconventional, and that’s what we love about them. Owned by featured abstract artist Tom Boatright and his wife, Anna, Essence Arts Gallery is moving to a new location, several blocks from their coveted space on Main Street in the heart of Old Town La Quinta. While taking over the larger, two-story building will scoot them a few steps off the beaten path, their new venue is ideal to expand their “fun and instructional” schedule of workshops, classes, and popular art-and-wine events.
“We will be collaborating with Old Town Artisan Studios and with the La Quinta Art Celebration for trunk shows,” Anna says
“We have two art instructors who are also artists. Both have doctorates — one in arts and consciousness and the other in and depth psychology and fine art” — who are aligned with the gallery’s messaging that our surroundings have a fundamental effect on our well-being. “Art can elevate us and our lives. As creators, we have the ability to design our lives and the power to create spaces that elevate our energy.”
Essence Arts has been known for combining immersive art experiences and full design services with fine art. Now, she says, their clients are excited to follow them to the new space, which features Old World architecture, a patio, and a kitchen to cater their happenings with wine, beer, and small plates. Look for an official grand opening in November.
ACME 5 Adds an Annex
“I’m a designer and also a curator,” says Anton Goss, owner of the Acme 5 lifestyle store in Yucca Valley. “I’m an aggregator of style that I think is cool, and there is an art in that as well.” Goss is opening a new shoppable gallery for bespoke arts, crafts, and furniture this summer, located directly across the street
Known as ANNX, the store embodies a concept four years in the making. “We challenged our favorite artisans and vendors to give us their opus piece. Meaning, ‘What have you always wanted to do that you never thought you could sell anywhere? That’s what we want.’” Goss sourced from artisans and fabricators from around the world, modifying designs that weren’t quite right and adding some of his own.
“A lot of stores try to cover all the bases. We have a specific look and vet all the products, so everything is highly curated, and nothing is out of place.” Going deeper into the high and low desert lifestyle, “the store will be filled only with things we think are the coolest, the craziest, and right on trend.” Hints of Italian and modern design blend with boho chic. Staff can work with clients to design their home. Also, on the horizon is a 20,000-square-foot former warehouse in Twentynine Palms that Goss is transforming into a “super design center” where he can mix art, luxury furnishings, and a coffee bar and café with on-site prototyping and fabricating. “We’d like to bring some industry back to the area,” he says.
