On the Home Front: Summer 2022

Known as ANNX, the store embodies a concept four years in the making. “We challenged our favorite artisans and vendors to give us their opus piece. Meaning, ‘What have you always wanted to do that you never thought you could sell anywhere? That’s what we want.’” Goss sourced from artisans and fabricators from around the world, modifying designs that weren’t quite right and adding some of his own.

“A lot of stores try to cover all the bases. We have a specific look and vet all the products, so everything is highly curated, and nothing is out of place.” Going deeper into the high and low desert lifestyle, “the store will be filled only with things we think are the coolest, the craziest, and right on trend.” Hints of Italian and modern design blend with boho chic. Staff can work with clients to design their home. Also, on the horizon is a 20,000-square-foot former warehouse in Twentynine Palms that Goss is transforming into a “super design center” where he can mix art, luxury furnishings, and a coffee bar and café with on-site prototyping and fabricating. “We’d like to bring some industry back to the area,” he says.

