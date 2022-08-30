Purple Room in Palm Springs Finds Its Groove Again

“I’ve always lived with the idea of tomorrow and that was taken from me.” — Michael Holmes, owner of Purple Room in Palm Springs.

The Purple Room supper club in Palm Springs re-opens this week, but it wasn't that long ago when the fate of the historic nightclub hung in the balance.

Originally opened in 1960 inside the Club Trinidad Hotel, this unique venue was an intimate hangout spot for celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin, and even served as the hangout for the infamous “Rat Pack” act.

Flash forward to the year 2020, this classic supper club thrived while serving as a hot entertainment spot for the desert community. When the pandemic struck in early March, the Purple Room was blindsided and eventually forced to close down like the rest of the entertainment industry.

Despite the sudden closure, Holmes decided to find purpose for the unused space. After learning the Eisenhower Medical Hospital was running low on protective gear, he arranged to help make protective equipment for those in need across the valley. However, after 18 months of complete closure as profits used to support the livelihood of the Purple Room and staff dried up, Homes wasn’t sure if they would be able to open again.

Sue Cameron and Lucie Arnaz thought of an idea: Why don’t they start a fundraiser for the Purple Room? The community had shown this venue so much love and consideration throughout the pandemic, and it seemed like a vehicle to resurrect the club. After some hesitancy, Holmes accepted te help. And much to his surprise, the community showed their support in an unexpected way: over $150,000 worth of donations (The Purple Room GoFundMe is still live and currently stands at nearly $170,000).

Holmes discusses the past two years in more depth with Palm Springs Life.