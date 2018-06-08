Desert AIDS Project crowned a new Queen of the Desert at its fourth annual fundraiser, selecting Lola for the honor as well as Fan Favorite. The Long Beach native has lived in Palm Springs for more than a decade.

Ethylina Canne, winner of Best in Drag 2016, returned to host the event, assisted by Bella da Ball as the “Voice of Goddess,” at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The boisterous event encourages the audience to throw money onstage as performers present their acts.

Internationally renowned drag artist and entertainer John “Lypsinka” Epperson served as one of the celebrity judges along with radio personality Joey English, Saks Fifth Avenue general manager Dennis Flaig, and Dottie Du Boise and Maude Chapeau of Les Dames du Soleil.

Queen of the Desert 2017, Vanity Halston, defended last year’s lip-sync competition crown against Mona Statseven, Rusty Waters, Lady Vajayjay, Lola, and Xotica Erotica. Each contestant was scored on talent, evening gown, and bathing costume. Additional accolades were given to Waters (Best Bathing Costume), Halston (Best Performance), and Exotica Erotica (Best Evening Gown). Lypsinka concluded the evening with an outstanding performance for the sold-out crowd.

