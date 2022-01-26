Editor’s note: The tour of Bobby Berk’s Modernism Week Showcase House has been postponed to a date to be announced, Modernism Week officials told Palm Springs Life after this story went to press. Watch palmspringslife.com for updates.

You Do You

“I don’t think people should design by trends. I think people should design by what they love — not what some magazine tells them is cool at the moment. If you think that ugly tie-dye credenza that Aunt Gertude gave you is amazing, then that’s what you should put in your home.”

Just Deserts

“When it comes to color, I actually like to keep it really, really simple. I love desert colors. That’s what I’ve had in my house for a few years now: neutrals, rusts, greens, and creams. Personally, that’s my happy place.”

Paper Pusher

“I have a really amazing collection of adhesive wallpaper with Tempaper. It’s great because you don’t have to hire someone to do it. You can do it yourself and easily remove it if you’re in a rental. When I wallpaper, I like it to be a neutral color — even if it’s a funky pattern. A powder room is always the best place to experiment with wallpaper.”