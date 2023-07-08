Rancho Mirage Doctor Shares Details About Bariatric Surgery

What is Bariatric surgery?
Bariatric surgery is the surgical treatment of obesity.
Is bariatric surgery safe?
Yes! Bariatric surgery is very safe and is considered one the safest elective operations out there. It has a very low mortality rate at 0.2 %, which is significantly less than even gallbladder surgery at 0.7%.
How much weight will I lose with bariatric surgery?
On average patients will lose about 60 to 70% of their excess body weight. The more compliant patients are, the more successful they are in achieving their goal weight.
Does bariatric surgery treat diabetes and other co-morbidities?
Yes, Yes , Yes! 9 out of 10 patients see either complete resolution or significant improvement in Type 2 Diabetes. It has the same effect on high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obstructive sleep apnea, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and about 20 other co morbidities that are commonly seen with obesity.
Am I a candidate for bariatric surgery?
According to ASMBS (American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery) if you weigh 50 pounds or more over your ideal body weight you will most likely qualify for bariatric surgery.
How much will it cost me?
Most health insurances recognize Bariatric Surgery as the standard of care for morbid obesit and will pay for it.
What are the most commonly performed bariatric surgical procedures?
The most commonly performed weight loss procedures in descending order include (1) Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (2) Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (3) Duodenal Switch and (4) Lap Band system.
