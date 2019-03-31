The Right Angles

Local architect Narendra Patel has designed commercial and residential buildings throughout the desert and in numerous countries — including more than two dozen projects in China — and his affinity for natural elements is on full display in this custom Rancho Mirage home. The estate, which is currently on the market for $1,849,000, is one of only four properties in a quiet, gated development that feels private yet is close to all of the city’s shops and restaurants.

An angled pivoting glass door is your introduction to an open-plan great room distinguished by 14-foot ceilings, limestone floors, and oversized glass windows and doors that fill the four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,650-square-foot house with natural light. “The interior is open, airy, bright and has a great flow for entertaining,” says real estate agent Richard Bartholomew of The Agency.