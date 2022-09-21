Where to Shop in Rancho Mirage

“We like to play the hits,” Weimer says.

While some toffee companies delve into different flavors with an assortment of ingredients, Brandini still serves the same small-batch almond toffee that Weimer has been making since he was a kid. “Butter, sugar, dark chocolate, and some almonds,” Weimer says — and that’s it. Of course, they use it in a variety of ways: for toffee popcorn, delicious milkshakes, toffee-dipped ice cream bars, and other delectable treats.

With a second storefront in Palm Springs and outposts in Cabazon and Los Angeles, the Rancho Mirage flagship houses Brandini’s factory. Visit to see how the award-winning confection is made.