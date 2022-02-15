Basking in the Bright

If pastel is more your speed, a custom pink La Grande Cuisine Range by L’Atelier Paris would make any cook blush with pride.
Viking Tuscany Series 48-inch Pro-Style Dual-Fuel Range and Hood in Dark Blue at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.
Dolce&Gabbana x SMEG Carretto 36-inch Dual-Fuel Range from the Divina Cucina collection at Neiman Marcus.
Dolce&Gabbana x SMEG Maiolica 36-inch Dual-Fuel Range from the Sicily Is My Love collection at Williams Sonoma.
Under a Monogram cooktop and Cambria countertop, cabinets are baked-on, powder-coated stainless steel in Avocado by Moya Living shown at Pirch Rancho Mirage.
Backsplash tile is by Laguna Beach artist Marlo Bartels. SMEG Portofino 48-inch Dual-Fuel Range (with secondary oven) and Hood in Yellow at Allred Collaborative.