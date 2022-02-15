LAtelier Paris

Basking in the Bright

A rainbow of ranges will warm you up to some color in the kitchen. Start loving an oven when you choose one of these colorful cookers.

Lisa Marie Hart Current Digital, Home & Design, Real Estate

LAtelier Paris

If pastel is more your speed, a custom pink La Grande Cuisine Range by L’Atelier Paris would make any cook blush with pride.
VikingTuscanySeries
Viking Tuscany Series 48-inch Pro-Style Dual-Fuel Range and Hood in Dark Blue at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.
PS212Home
SMEG Portofino 36-inch Dual-Fuel Range and Hood in Orange at PS212 Home.
neimanmarcus
Dolce&Gabbana x SMEG Carretto 36-inch Dual-Fuel Range from the Divina Cucina collection at Neiman Marcus.
WilliamsSonoma
Dolce&Gabbana x SMEG Maiolica 36-inch Dual-Fuel Range from the Sicily Is My Love collection at Williams Sonoma.  
MoyaLiving
Under a Monogram cooktop and Cambria countertop, cabinets are baked-on, powder-coated stainless steel in Avocado by Moya Living shown at Pirch Rancho Mirage.
SMEGPortofinoRange
Backsplash tile is by Laguna Beach artist Marlo Bartels. SMEG Portofino 48-inch Dual-Fuel Range (with secondary oven) and Hood in Yellow at Allred Collaborative.
