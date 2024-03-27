Remembering the Salton Sea Sailing Regatta of 1964

Morgan Parrill remembers “visible twisters, like tornadoes on the water” during the Salton Sea’s only sailboat regatta, held April 18–19, 1964.

“It was blowing 40 to 50 knots, and a lot of boats were capsizing,” Parrill recalls of the first day. At 10 years old, he had two years of sailing experience alongside his Navy-veteran dad. But the 350-square-mile sea east of the Coachella Valley presented an unprecedented test for 14-foot sailboats designed for tranquil bay sailing. “We were going as fast as I had ever gone. My dad looked up and said, ‘Uh oh.’ When I looked up, the mast bent in half, and our sails landed in the water. We had to get towed in and spent a good portion of the night straightening the mast to race the next day.”

Despite the setback, Morgan and his father, Langdon, finished in third place. Langdon’s good friend Chad Twitchell won but capsized his Lido 14 only a few seconds after the race ended.

According to a 1964 article in The Desert Sun, Boyd Thomas of Desert Shores had been sailing his 32-foot Islander sloop on the sea and “spreading the word that the Salton Sea has everything a mariner looks for except mermaids.” William Schock — whose eponymous Newport Beach company introduced the Lido in 1958 and was its exclusive manufacturer — officiated the regatta. Desert Shores Yacht Club awarded trophies.

“Lido 14 in those days was a very strong fleet,” Parrill says. “We raced at Alamitos Bay, Newport Harbor, Mission Bay, and Lake Arrowhead. There was a tightknit group of 20 to 30 competitive sailors that traveled around together.” He recalls between 20 to 24 boats in the regatta at the Salton Sea, which he attests caught even the “adventuresome” bay sailors by surprise. “It was a massive amount of water and quite an environment to race [14-foot boats].”