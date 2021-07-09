Refreshing Retreat

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY RESERVE REALTY
This stunning home for sale at The Reserve Club in Palm Desert befits the club’s low-density domain that allows the property to breath and blend seamlessly with the desert landscape.
Featuring 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths spread over more than 5,677 square feet, the home offers views of the fifth fairway and green and the mountain backdrop thanks to a floor plan that welcomes in the outdoors.
Before you even reach the entrance to the home you’re transfixed by a sun-filled courtyard of sophisticated desert design, soothing water features, and areas for intimate gatherings around the fire pit. Once inside, walls of glass open to bring you to the outdoor living room, fireplace, and entertaining area.
Look at the master suite plus two guest bedroom suites in the main house, plus a yoga studio/media room and light-filled office on the house’s lower level. A detached casita can be accessed off the entry courtyard and includes a sitting room and kitchenette.
The Reserve Club offers world class amenities including a Tom Weiskopf-Jay Morrish designed championship golf course, three Trophy Holes and a doubled-ended practice range. The Club Village includes clubhouse, Lakehouse for casual dining, fitness center with exercise rooms, extensive cardio equipment, Junior Olympic size pool, tennis and pickleball, and golf shop.
Listing price: $3,495,000
73978 Desert Garden Trail, Palm Desert
Sandy Walton
Reserve Realty
74-001 Reserve Drive, Indian Wells
760-674-2210
swalton@lowe-re.com