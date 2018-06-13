Greater Palm Springs’ proximity to Hollywood led to its rapid development as a getaway locale equally adored by silent movie stars, former presidents, and architectural pioneers. Contemporary visitors can still experience that old-school atmosphere, forever frozen in time thanks to mindful property renovations, keen service, and carefully curated antique shops.

stay

Indian Wells Resort Hotel

In 1957, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz founded the Indian Wells Hotel, an elegant, private retreat on the 11th fairway of the Indian Wells Country Club. Let the soft, jazzy voice of Frank DiSalvo transport you to the bygone era of Lucy and Desi, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Ol’ Blue Eyes at Frank’s Place, the restaurant adjacent to the lobby.

indianwellsresort.com