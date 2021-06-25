Finishing Strong

Few topics are as fraught as the end of life. The external world constricts to a bed in a room. The internal world careens from the monumental (“Was I a good human being?”) to the mundane (“Can I make it to the bathroom?”).

This is the territory that author and artist Richard Alther, who splits his time between Palm Springs and Vermont, mines in his recently released fifth novel, Bedside Matters. Walter, a wealthy entrepreneur, is in the last stages of a degenerative neurological disorder that’s left him bedridden and dependent on paid caregivers, his days punctuated by visits from his ex-wife, son, and daughter. Although his age isn’t specified, Walter’s casual sexism and racism place him in a generation of older white men whose worldview is so entrenched that female ambition is a curiosity and the brown skin of his physical therapist is “exotic.”