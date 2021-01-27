Riz Ahmed is Making Himself Heard

Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed is the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor from the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“Riz Ahmed delivers one of the most complex and moving on-screen performances of the year. In Sound of Metal, the film tells the emotional journey of Ruben, a musician who learns he is losing his hearing and must deal with this new reality,” says Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

Past actor recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne. In the years they were honored, Bridges, Day-Lewis, McConaughey, Oldman, Penn and Redmayne went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, while Cooper, Driver, Firth and Pitt received Oscar nominations.

Ahmed joins this year’s previously announced honorees Carey Mulligan (International Star Award), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award), and Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award). The Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s performances. Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees on Feb. 1 and Feb. 25.

During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career —and with it his life —is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation.

But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben’s experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world.