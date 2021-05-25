Another Way of Looking at Things

By the end of the ’70s, however, Cumming began to drift back into painting and drawing. He says that he missed the tactile pleasures of these media, the sense of making things with one’s hands. In 1978, he took a teaching job at the Hartford Art School in Connecticut, rekindling his early appreciation of charcoal, pencil, and paint. He did not abandon photography altogether but started working with color film and smaller cameras while also accepting other documentary commissions. Cumming’s move to the East Coast had another major consequence: It led to meeting the woman who would become his life partner, and who would eventually provide the reason for his return to California.

Margaret Irwin-Brandon, known to friends as Meg, was teaching in the music department at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. Her specialty was Baroque music. After leaving the school, she remained in New England and founded a period instrument orchestra, Arcadia Players, for which she was both harpsichordist and director. Having grown up in California, and with a daughter and family in L.A., she was motivated to head west. She did so in 2013, and Cumming followed a few years later. The two of them made occasional visits to Palm Springs. A friend who settled in Desert Hot Springs raved about it, so Irwin-Brandon made a daring move. She bought a home there online without laying eyes on it. She loved the climate, friendly atmosphere, and coziness of her house filled with harpsichords and pianos.

In the four years since Cumming joined her, he has been a secret treasure in Coachella Valley culture. Health problems limit his ability to move around easily and have made painting and drawing impossible. But he is pleased with his relatively new setting and happily surrounded in their home by artworks from all eras of his long career. When asked if he pays much attention to the art world these days, he answers with a sly smile, “Not much!” He is excited, however, at the new prospect of enlarging select photographs and mounting them on aluminum. He says he is glad he worked with large negatives capable of reproduction in monumental sizes, as he enjoys the latest chapter in a storied career.

